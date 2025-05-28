Aqua swimmers excel

Shourya Chimankar ,Bhargav Tabhane,Anubhav Sharma , Vaishnavi Katole, Dev Wasnik, Aditya Sharma and Aditri Parasi emerged overall champions in their respective categories.

Ealier deputy registrar of RTM Nagpur University Rajendra Utkhede and veteran sports organiser Mohan Nahatkar inaugurated the competition. Principal of Nashikrao Tirpude College of Physical Education Dr Vivek Awasare presided over the unction. Dr Hambirrao Mohite and Dr Pravin Lamkhade also graced the occasion.

NMC sports officer Piyush Ambulkar, Dr Rajratna Durge, Dipankar Durge, Indraja Ambulkar and others were present on the occasion. More than 120 swimmers participated in the competition. Vishal Chandurkar, Raju Chande, Pranay Lamkhede, Mangesh Gadre, Roshan Choudhary , Sandip Khobragade and others officiated the event. Dr Sunil Ghulakshe conducted the proceedings. Dr Avinash Sahare proposed a vote of thanks.

Dr Anil Walvi, Prof. Pramod Neti , Varsha Barokar, Shilpa Kukade, Naresh Mahurle, Vaivhab Sontakke, Mehandi Hasan, Sudrshan Bamburde worked hard for the success of event.

Individual champions

Below 8 years boys: Shourya Chimankar (Aqua), Below 8 years boys: Bhargav Tabhane (Aqua), 9 to 10 years boys: Anubhav Sharma (Aqua), 9 to 10 years girls: Adwaita Ayachit (Star), 11 to 12 years boys: Ventakesh Khirkar (Star), Ojas Janbandhu (Aqua), 11 to 12 years girls: Vaishnavi Katole (Aqua), 13 to 14 years boys: Dev Wasnik (Aqua)

13 to 14 years girls: Sachee Fulzele (Star), 15 to 17 years boys: Aditya Sharma (Aqua), 15 to 17 years girls: Aditri Parasi (Aqua).