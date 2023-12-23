Arif commits a blunder as City

Aaga Arif of City Police committed a blunder of scoring a suicidal goal as the match between City Police and Central Railway ended in a 1-1 draw in JSW Super Divison Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Saturday.

In the 12th minute city cops tasted success when Nitin Warthi found the net on Aaga Arif's right wing cross.

After facing an early goal, the railmen too intensified their attacks in the rival citadel.

In the 65th minute, there was a drama when Arif scored suicidal goal. He unknowingly deflected the ball in to the goalpost on the powerful shot of Adil Ansari.

Then in the remaining time both the teams tried their best to take the lead but in vain.

During the proceedings match referee cautioned Amol Aputrkar of City Police and Junaid Khan of Central Railway for their rough tackle.