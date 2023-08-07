Arun Kumar wins chess title

. In all 64 players including 24 ELO rated players of various ages participated in this tournament.

Arun Kumar G (6.5) secured highest points to win the title. Shaunak Badole and Ameya Shrivastava (6) finished second and third respectivley.

Total 7 rounds were played and cash prizes of Rs. 10,000 were distributed among top 10 players along with the best veteran and best female players of the tournament.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of NDCA secretary K K Barat. SNA Shrikant Bagde was the chief arbiter and he was assisted by Deepak Patrikar.

Final ranking1.Arun Kumar G (6.5), 2 Shaunak Badole (6), 3. Ameya Shrivastava (6), 4. Neeraj Kumar (5.5), Ravindra, Singh Rawat (5.5), 6 Chirag Lahoti (5), 7. Aditya Kamlapurkar (5), 8 Dimple Chainani (5), 9. Kanishq Dutta (5),10. Rishikesh Gaikwad (5), Best Veteran: Kalgaonkar, Best Female: Simran Tijare