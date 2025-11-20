Arush, Shraddha, Siddharth, Maras shine

Siddarth Bang bagged second position in the Under-14 group with five points to his credit white Shaaswat Gupta of Pune Division was the winner with 5.5 points. Sahajveer Singh Maras finished 4th scoring 4.5 points. In the Under-17 girls Group, Shraddha Bajaj finished fourth with 4.5 points behind Sani Deshpande of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Division, Shreya Hipparagi of Kolhapur Division and Sai Patil of Pune Division. In the Under-17 open group, Arush Chitre finished second with 4.5 points behind Manas Gaikwad of Pune Division.

Chess Association Nagpur Congratulates the star performers and wishes them the best in future competitions.