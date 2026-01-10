Arya leads Vidarbha to big win but fail to qualify
Arya finished with an overall tally of 361 runs from five matches and an average of 90.25.
Vidarbha bowlers then took over and restricted Baroda to 148/9. Ayra Nandanwar and Janvi Bishnoi claimed two wickets each. Vidarbha finished with 12 points, but failed to progress to the knock-out stage.
BRIEF SCORES
Vidarbha 201/3 in 35 overs (Arya Pongde 104 not out, Veera Om Donode 53)
Baroda 146/9 in 35 overs (Pratha Vanar 52, Aadhya Patel 35; Ayra Nandanwar 2/18, Janvi Bishnoi 2/37)
Result: Vidarbha won by 55 runs