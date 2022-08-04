Aryan FC triumph in slum soccer

Aryan FC won the title of North Division in the Slum Football Tournament organised by (Slum Soccer) Krida Vikas Sanstha at Jaripatka NIT ground.

Aryan F.C defeated Junior F.C (Aashirwad Nagar) by 1-0 in the final match. Shoaib Ansari of Aryan F.C scored a goal in the fifth minute.

Earlier in the first semi-final match, Junior F.C (Aashirwad Nagar) defeated Rohan FC (Jaripatka) by 4-3 in a penalty shootout. Himanshu Dubey, Sajid Khan, Sudanta Patel and Sahil Sonkar scored goals for the winning team. For Rohan FC, Suraj Paswan, Anjinkya Nayan Vashik scored goals. In the second semi-final, Aryan F.C defeated ST Martin (Martin Nagar) by 2-1 in penalty shootout. Nasir Ansari, Munir Ali and Alex Fernandes scored for Aryan F.C and ST Martin (Martin Nagar) netted the goal for the opponents. Sohaib Ansar was declared the best player of the tournament.

The pioneer of slum soccer Pro Vijay Barse distributed the prizes in the presence of Manoj Sangole, Suraj Pose, Rohit Yadav, Vivek Nikose, Kumbhare, Milind Sontakke, Anmol Lotane, Sunny Pandey, and Bansi Karmor.