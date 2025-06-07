Aryan propels Master Blaster into huge nine-wicket win

Master Blaster chased down a target of 133 with 25 balls to spare. Nagpur Titans, batting first, were restricted to 132/6 in their 20 overs. Master Blaster openers easily chased down the target to register their first win.

Aryan Meshram from Akola played a sensational unbeaten knock of 85 off just 53 balls, smashing 9 boundaries and 5 sixes. Vedant Dighade gave solid support with a steady 41. The duo’s 127-run stand sealed an emphatic win for the Master Blasters, giving them a major boost in net run rate and confidence going forward.

Earlier in the day, Nagpur Titans innings got off to a shaky start with Aniruddha Choudhari falling for a golden duck. Captain Akshay Wadkar provided some resistance with a fluent 36 off 26 balls before retiring hurt.

Jagjot Sasan kept the innings steady with a 45-run knock, but lack of acceleration in the middle overs hurt the Titans. Praful Hinge was the pick of the bowlers for Master Blaster, finishing with 3 wickets and breaking the back of Nagpur’s middle order. Master Blaster will meet Nagpur Heroz on Sunday.

Speaking after the match, Aryan Meshram said, "Plan was to see how the wicket behaves so I first saw the few balls and then when I got to know about it, I unleashed my natural game. We though of rotating the strike. Yesterday I felt very bad (after defeat in first match) but now we want to every match like this."