Astro hockey turf to a reality soon, tender floated

The hockey astro turf will come up at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur. It includes synthetic surface with sub base drainage and sprinkler system.

The joint secretary of Nagpur District Unified Hockey Association (NDUHA) Pramod Jain has expressed happiness over the development. Talking to Lokmat Times he said, "Astro turf is a need of an hour and it will help to raise the standard of hockey players of Vidarbha regions.For that I would like to thank all those politicians of Maharashtra who took efforts for astro turf. I would also like to thanks to Divisional Commissioner, Nagpur and District Sports Office Executive Committee members for their commitment for inviting tender for construction of high quality astro turf hockey field in the Orange City. The Hockey Players and sports persons will really benefit from this historical development", he said.

Recently the plan for upgrade of Mankapur divisional sports complex, comprising various sports and commercial facilities, was approved and the state cabinet had approved ₹747 crore for the works.