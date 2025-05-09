Athlete Kashish selected for Khelo India

Kashish had recently won the gold medal in the 400m race in the under-18 girls' category at the Indian Open Athletics Championships held in Trivandrum (Kerala) and had won the silver medal in the 400m race and the bronze medal in the midley relay event at the 39th National Junior Group Competition in Bhubaneswar this year. Earlier, she had been the runner-up in the 600m race for two consecutive years in the Inter-District National Junior Group (under-16 girls) competition.

Kashish has received guidance from the school's sports teacher Ramchandra Wani. The school's principal Dharmendra Parshivnikar has expressed happiness over her selection. The school's vice-principal Deepali Kothe and the Nagpur District AthleticsAassociation secretary Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi, Nikita Kherde, Neeraj Mathankar, Pradeep Kohale, Priya Dakhale, Madhavi Vande, Preeti Dhamgaye, Shashikant Mule etc. have congratulated Kashish.