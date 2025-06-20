Athletes Kalidas, Anuriddha, Monica, Zade shine

In the prize distribution ceremony Senior Divisional Manager, Nagpur Division Pravin Niranjan congratulated the prize winners of and gave away the prizes to all the prize winners.

Kalidas Hirawe of Nashik gave excellent performance and won in 3 events viz. 10000 M, 5000 M, and 1500 M run. Aniruddha Gujar of Satara also won in three events including 100 M race, shotput and discuss throw. Monica Athare-Jadhav of Nashik emerged winners in two events i.e. 800 M & 1500 M. whereas of Pushpa Zade of host Nagpur division also won in discus throw and hammer throw. Similarly volleyball selection trials were also concluded at Jai Volleyball Academy. Dr.Sharad Suryawanshi was the chief referee for the athletic meet and Dr.Ashok Kapta was the chief referee for the volleyball trials. Meera Joshi conducted the proceedings whereas Neeta Pimple proposed a vote of thanks.