Authorities in Medical Nagpur misleading patients also resuming their tests from private pathology lab

Nagpur: The practice of misleading medical patients and examining their samples from private pathology labs has resumed. The medical administration arrested a private lab agent on Monday and handed him over to police. Senior doctors say it is shocking that this type of private lamb is getting on medical reliance.

The first step in medical science is to diagnose the patient first. Medical has separate labs in Pathology, Microbiology and Biochemistry. All three labs have state-of-the-art equipment worth billions. There is enough manpower with expert doctors. The government is spending crores of rupees on this. Meanwhile, there were complaints that samples of poor patients were being sent to private labs.

The incumbent Dr. Sudhir Gupta informed the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) which is responsible for the security of the hospital. Unauthorized lab technicians, bogus doctors, private hospital brokers ordered action by banning. According to a special squad patrolling the hospital on Monday, ward no. In 1967, the team found a patient taking a blood sample. When questioned, it was revealed that he came from a private lab in Dhantoli. He was handed over to Ajni police by security guards.

Earlier, an agent was caught taking samples from a female patient at a super specialty hospital attached to the medical while two private lab agents were caught and handed over to the police while taking samples from a patient in the outpatient department of the medical.