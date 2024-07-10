Ayana bags bronze in national fencing

Ayana, daughter of Hemant Shrivastav and Anshima Shrivastav, was inspired by her elder brother, Mast. Atharv Shrivastav, who is also a fencer. Her passion for fencing and the encouragement from her family played a pivotal role in her success.

For this competition, Ayana trained rigorously at the Achievers Fencing Academy in Omkar Nagar, Nagpur. Under the expert guidance of coach Sagar Bhagat, Ayana honed her skills and techniques, which were instrumental in her achieving this milestone.

Coach Sagar Bhagat expressed his pride in Ayana's accomplishment, stating, "Ayana's dedication and hard work have truly paid off. Her performance at the Mini National competition is a testament to her talent and perseverance. I am confident that she has a bright future ahead in fencing."

The Mini National Fencing Competition saw participation from talented young athletes across the country, making Ayana's achievement even more commendable. Her success not only brings honor to her school and family but also serves as an inspiration to other young athletes in Nagpur and Maharashtra.

Ayana’s family, friends, and the entire fencing community are celebrating her remarkable achievement. Her bronze medal victory underscores the potential of young athletes and the importance of support and encouragement from family and coaches.