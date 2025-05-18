Ayesha, Krish excel on Day 1

Krish Mule of HTKBS. Hingna achieved first place in the hammer throw competition by throwing 39.43 meters, Krish has been trained by Rajesh Bhute. However, Sanyogita Misar of Nagpur had to be content with second place in the 100 meters hurdles race. In the boys' shot put competition, Abhimanyu Kushwaha of Khel Foundation won second place by throwing 16.54 meters, Abhimanyu has been trained by Gajanan Thakre ,

Earlier, the competition was formally inaugurated by international runner Prajakta Godbole by hoisting the flag. On this occasion, Maharashtra State Athl;etics Association representative Rakesh Save was present as the chief guest, while Nagpur District Athletics Association president Gurudev Nagrale , organising committee chairman Shekhar Suryawanshi , Umesh Naidu , Dr. Vivekanand Singh , Ravindra Tong , Jitendra Ghordadekar , Ramchandra Wani , Archana Kottewar , Ganesh VWni and organising committee secretary Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi were present on the occasion.