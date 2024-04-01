Ayush, Rashmika U-17 chess champs

The tournament was organised by Chess Association Nagpur in association with G.H.Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation and Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation at Vivekanand Hall, Shraddha House, Kingsway, Near Kasturchand Park, Nagpur.

In the Under-17 open group, Ayush Ramteke scored 4.5 rounds out of five to clinch the top spot. Sharma Sai also scored 4.5 points however he was placed second based on the tie break score. Sahajveer Singh Maras, Avadhoot Deshmukh and Prerak Darvekar all scored four points and were adjudged Third to Fifth in the merit list based on their tie break score.

In the girls Under-17 group, Rashmika Maringanti was way ahead of the rest by scoring five point out of five to take the top spot. Anvi Hirde and Aparnita Jagtap scored 4 points to tie for second spot but were placed second and third based on their tie break score.

In the Under-7 open group, Nihansh Khode with 4.5 points out of Five emerged a clear winner. Dev Gandhi with 4 points stood second. Dhawal Deshmukh scored 3.5 points out of Five took the third spot.

In the girls Under -7 group, there was a Three way tie for the first place between Gargi Harkare, NIharika Nilesh Rathi and Geet Gwalani. Based on the tie break score, Gargi was declared winner while Niharika and Geet were placed 2nd and 3rd respectively in the merit list.

Ayush Ramteke and Sharma Sai in Open Under-17 open Group and Rashmika Maringanti and Anvi Hirde in girls Under-17 Group shall represent Nagpur District in the Maharashtra Under-17 Chess Championship to be held later this year. In the Under-7 category, Nihansh Khode and Dev Gandhi in open group and Gargi Harkare and Niharika Nilesh Rathi in girls group shall represent Nagpur district in upcoming Maharashtra State Under-7 Chess Championship.

Prizes were distributed at the hands of MCA observer SS.Soman, CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas and chief arbiter FA Shiva Iyer. Shyam Agrawal conducted the programme and proposed vote of thanks.