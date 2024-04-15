Ayush, Shraddha U-15 chess champs

Ayush Ramteke scored 5.5 points out of six rounds to clinch the title. Two players, Kushagra Paliwal and Swaraj Mishra scored five points but were placed second and third respectively based on their tie break scores. Arit Thakur, Mayank Hedau, Sahajveer Singh Maras and Shaurya Dhavangale all scored 4.5 points each and were placed fourth tos eventh in the merit list based on their tie break score.

In the girls group, it was Shraddha Bajaj all the way as she won all six rounds to win the championship. Lakshita Kranti Rathod, Aparnita Jagtap, Swara Gandhi and Swanandi Sole all scored 4.5 points and were placed from second to fifth in the merit list based on their tie break score.

The championship was organised for selection of four players each from open and girls group for participation in Maharashtra State Under-15 Chess Championship to be held later this year. Accordingly, Shraddha Bajaj, Lakshita Kranti Rathod, Aparnita Jagtap and Swara Gandhi in girls group and Ayush Ramteke, Kushagra Paliwal, Swaraj Mishra and Aarit Thakur in open group were selected to represent Nagpur district in the Maharashtra Under-15 Chess Championship.

Prizes were distributed at the hands of senior chess player and the president of Nagpur District Veterans Chess Association Dr. Anzar Khan. member of MCA Observer Committee S.S.Soman, CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas and Chief Arbiter FA Shiva Iyer were present on the occasion.

SNA Shyam Agrawal conducted the programme and proposed the vote of thanks.

FA Shiva Iyer was the Chief Arbiter who was assisted by SNA Prayas Ambade, SNA Shyam Agrawal and Prathamesh Machave.