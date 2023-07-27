Back to back win for Rabbani

In the very first minute Mohammad Kaif drew the first blood for Rabbani. Then five minutes later Mohammad Umair doubled the score. The third goal for Rabbani came thru Mohammad Shahzad in the 14th minute. Six minutes later Rizwan struck and sealed the fate of opponents.

Rabbani in their second match blanked DPS Lava 4-0. Adnan (9th min), Rizwan (11th and 20th min) and Tasneem Akhtar (15th min) were the goal scorers.

In another match, Saraswati School defeated Bhonsala Militry 2-0. Akash Hamsada scored all two goals in 1st and 25th minutes.

K John Saoner recorded 1-0 win over Indian Olympiad. Aditya Chaurasia scored an all important goal in the first minute. Edity School riding on Sahil Shrawankar's all-important goal defeated Delhi Public School, Mihan 1-0. Saraswati school blanked St Vincent Pallotti 4-0. GH Raisoni Vidyaniketan defeated Bhavan's Ashti 2-0. Sarthak Kamble (8th min) and Rudra Choudhary (25th min) scored one goal each. Bhanva's Koradi defeated DPS Kamptee 1-0. Modern school got the better of St Claret 2-1.