Badminton tourney for amateurs from today

The tournament will host 30 amateur categories ranging from U-9 to 60 age groups, providing a platform for emerging and recreational badminton players across the district. Categories include boys’ and girls’ singles for various age groups, men’s and women’s singles and doubles, and mixed doubles, including special veteran categories (35 to 60 ).

Total prize money for the tournament is Rs 84,000. The tournament will be held from 6 m to 11 am and from 5 pm to 11 pm.

Players who have qualified for quarterfinals and above in any regular NDBA tournaments or winners/runners-up of previous amateur tournaments are not eligible to participate. NDBA holds the authority to determine the eligibility of amateur status.

This tournament aims to encourage broad participation from local players, offering a competitive yet friendly environment. NDBA invites all players, coaches, and parents to promote and support this initiative for a successful and inclusive badminton celebration.

For more information interested can contact Aditya Galande (95452 02833), Kaustubh Dhupe ( 79721 24094) or

Nishad Choure: ( 74981 02314).