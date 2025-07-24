Badole wins chess crown

Shaunak with eight points out of Nine rounds emerged a clear winner. Dishank Bajaj stood second with 7.5 points. Sahajveer Singh Maras, Swaraj Mishra and Vritika Game also scored 7.5 points but were adjudged 3rd to 5th based on their tie break score.

The event was organised coinciding with the International Chess Day. 196 players participated in the event which included 77 FIDE Rated players.

Superintendent(Retd) Central GST, Director of Eco Balance Foundation and Member of Central India Bird Academy Nitin Marathe was the chief guest for the prize distribution function. Practising Advocate Supreme Court Adv Hrishikesh Chitale and noted businessman Pankaj Pawar were the guests of honour. CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwa and Chief Arbiter FA Sagar Sakhare were prominently seated on the dias for the prize distribution function. The program was conducted by SS Soman.

Apart from cash Prizes sponsored by MKH Sancheti Group for top 10 winners, trophies and medals were distributed.

FA Sagar Sakhare was the Chief Arbiter for the event who was assisted by FA Bharti Dhote, FA Amit Tembhurne, SNA Prayas Ambade, SNA Shrikant Bagde, SNA Shyam Agrawal, SNA Akash Rewatkar and Prathamesh Machave.