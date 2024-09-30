Badole wins rapid chess crown

Shaunak scored 7 .5 points out of eight. Rushikesh Lohit and Ayush Ramteke scored 7 points each but were placed second and third respectively based on their tie break scores.

Sahajveer Singh Maras, Yuval Sunil Mohurle, Kushagra Paliwal and Rudra Dhole scored 6 .5 points and were placed 4th to 7th in the final list based on their tie break scores. Shaunak Badole and Rushikesh Lohit will represent Nagpur district in the Maharashtra State Rapid Championship.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas.