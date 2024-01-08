Bangalore, Mumbai move on

In the first match, Bangalore defeated CISF Delhi 1-0. Rupesh Kumar scored an all-important goal in the 80th minute.

In another match, during an injury time Sujal Ghanekar netted the winning goal for Mumbai agaisnt Ansar Club, Kamptee.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Police will take on Down Town Kashmir at 12 noon whereas Rabbani will lock horns with Young Muslim Footblal Club at 3 p.m

