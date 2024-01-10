Bangalore, Mumbai teams record victories

Rupesh scored the first goal for the Bengaluru against Ansar in the 40th minute. Sharath dashed Ansar Club's hopes by scoring the second goal in the 60th minute for MIG Bangalore, which was leading 1-0 at half-time.

In another match, while Jatinder Singh scored for CISF in the 32nd minute, Sabu P. for Mumbai scored the equalizing goal in the 73rd minute.