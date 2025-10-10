Bansod appointed as deputy CA for FIDE WC 2025

The FIDE World Cup stands as one of the highlight events in the FIDE chess calendar, featuring elite competitors such as World Champion GM D. Gukesh, GM R. Praggnanandhaa, GM Arjun Erigaisi, Women's World Cup winner GM Divya Deshmukh, and Nagpur’s first GM Raunak Sadhwani, along with other top talents from around the globe.

As Deputy Chief Arbiter, IA Swapnil Bansod will be instrumental in ensuring the smooth running of the matches and upholding the highest standards of professionalism throughout the championship. This engagement marks his tenth participation in World Championship events, further cementing his impressive track record at major international tournaments. He previously officiated as Chief Arbiter at the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix second leg 2024 in Kazakhstan and served as the match arbiter at the World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2024 in the USA.

This appointment signifies the increasing influence and contribution of Indian arbiters on the world stage. The FIDE World Cup 2025 in Goa will not only showcase the world’s strongest players in a high-pressure knockout format but also serve as a qualifying event for the Candidates Tournament, making it one of the most eagerly anticipated chess competitions worldwide.

The Chief Arbiter for the FIDE World Cup 2025 is IA Anastasia Sorokina from Australia. This role as Deputy Chief Arbiter at the World Cup represents a proud milestone for Vidarbha and the entire Nagpur chess community.

