Barat emerges rapid chess champ

In all 83 players including 37 ELO rated players of various ages participated in this tournament. Total 8 rounds were played. Total cash prizes of Rs. 6,500 were distributed among top 10 players of the tournament.

Barat secured highest seven points to win the titie. Three players including Suhan Deshpande, Aditya Uikey and Shivam Singh scored 6.5 points each. However on the basis of tie-breaker, Deshpande was declared runners-up and Uikey finished third. The fourth place went to Shivam Singh.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of NDCA treasurer SN Parkhi. Secretary K K Barat, Secretary,Dipak Patrikar, chief arbiter IA Pravin Pantawane and assistant arbiter Diensh Kokate were present on the occasion.

Final ranking

1.. Kaustav Barat (7), 2. Suhan Deshpande (6.5), 3. Aditya Uikey (6.5), 4. Shivam Singh (6.5), 5. Mayank Hedau (6), 7. Sai Sharma (6), 8. Dushyant Nakade (6), 9. Shaurya Dhawangale (6), 10. Rushikesh Lohit (5.5). 11. Mohak Bhagchandani (5.5).