Baroda bow to Mokhade's unbeaten 150

Mohkhade was adjudged the Player of the Match. Shorey faced 76 balls and hit six boundaries.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya played a lone hand for Baroda, making 133 runs off 92 balls with eight boundaries and 11 sixes, but Vidarbha bowlers, led by Yash Thakur (4/64) managed to keep the rivals under the 300-mark. The 32-year-old all-rounder hit eight sixes and 11 fours in his rescue act but the highlight of Hardik's innings was the way he reached his century. Batting on 66 off 62 balls, Hardik smashed five sixes and a four off his next six balls to accumulate 34 runs and notch up his ton in just 68 deliveries.

Brief scores

Baroda 293/9 in 50 overs (Hardik Pandya 133; Yash Thakur 4/64, Nachiket Bhute 2/61, Parth Rekhade 2/80)

Vidarbha 296/1 in 41.4 overs (Atharva Taide 65, Aman Mokhade 150 n.o., Dhruv Shorey 65 n.o.)

Result: Vidarbha won by 9 wickets

Player of the Match: Aman Mokhade