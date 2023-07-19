Basketball: DACN pip IDCPE in extra time

Nagpur, Sept 29

In a thrilling match that went into the overtime, Dr. Ambedkar College Nagpur (DACN) edged out Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education (IDCPE) 51-49 during basketball event in Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Sports Festival organised by the Department of Sports and Physical Education of Dhanwate National College.

The score was equalised 45-45 during the regulation time with quarterwise score in favour of DACN read14-14, 18-6, 7-7, 6-1. In extram time DACN scored six baskets and their rivals managed to score four. Thus DACN held their nerve and got away with a win.

GH Raisoni College of Engineering got rid of Priyadarshini College of Engineering by 49-38 (8-9, 10-4, 19-13, 8-12). Adhyatma Sharma top-scored for Raisoni with 14 points.

Ramdeobaba College Of Engineering and Management (RCOEM) comfortably defeated the Government College Of Engineering Nagpur (GCOEN) by 34-20 (5-7, 14-8, 6-3, 9-2) to top their pool and advance to the quarter-finals. Arnav Khedkar (12 pts) and Ninad Kadu (10 pts) were the top-scorers for RCOEM.

In Volleyball, the Institute of Science defeated Shivaji Science College by 25-16, 25-5 in the girls category. Cummins College of Engineering defeated Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) by 25-15, 25-13, 15-7. Girls from GH Raisoni College defeated Cummins College by 25-17, 25-15, 15-9.

In the badminton doubles section, the host DNC’s Asit and Aditya defeated St. Vincent Pallotti College’s Anay and Prajwal by 21-12, 21-5. On the other hand, DNC’s Asit Desai defeated St. Vincent’s Palash by 21-7, 21-7 in Men’s Singles.

Taywade College blanked SB Jain Institute of Technology 5-0 in football. Vipin and Allen scored 2 goals each while Rananjay scored one goal for Taywade College. In men’s Kabaddi, Renuka College defeated Kamala Nehru College by 37-15. PWS College recorded a 43-10 win over Dr. MK Umathe Arts and Commerce College. In the women’s category, SSNJ College defeated Prerana College by 35-11. SB Mahila Mahavidyalaya defeated VMV College by 31-17. SSNJ College, Cummins College, CPN Berar College, Kamala Nehru College, DNC, and SB Binzani Mahila Mahavidyalaya qualified for the quarter-finals.

