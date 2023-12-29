BBFS to hold trials in city on Jan 7

After completing India’s largest trials initiative in 2022-23, BBFS Residential Academy is launching the second season in Nagpur. In the first edition, 18,500 football players aged between 9-23 registered for the trials from 120 Indian cities.

Bhaichung Bhutia, Co-founder of BBFS and football legend, weighed in on the significance of the initiative, stating, "For young players to get the right opportunities and become professional footballers, they must enter a well-structured sporting curriculum from an early age. BBFS Residential Academy trials are a great opportunity for talented players to join our program and train to achieve their best potential"

Players born between 1st January 2007 to 31st December 2014 are eligible to participate in the trials. The reporting time is 9:00 IST. Footballers must carry their kits and a valid Government ID. A registration fee of 100/- is applicable for all attendees. Currently, BBFS Residential Academies are functional in four regions - Vedas International School (Greater Gurgaon), Barnes School & Junior College (Maharashtra), Assam Rifles Public School (Meghalaya), Maharishi Vidya Mandir (Karnataka). For any queries, intterested can contact on mobile number 8448020010.