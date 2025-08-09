Below 1700 FIDE Rating Chess Tournament from Aug 15

The tournament carries a total prize fund of ₹3,00,000/-, including a special cash prize sponsored by SG Realty. There will also be 100 trophies across various age categories – Under 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19 – and Veterans.

The inauguration ceremony will be held on August 15 at 9:30 am followed by first round at 10 am. The prize distribution Ceremony will take place at 7 on August 17.

The last date for registration is August 10. This tournament offers a great opportunity for players from all over India to earn their international rating in the classical format.

CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas alongwith the organising team are working tirelessly to ensure the tournament’s grand success. A recognized team of arbiters, led by International Arbiter Ajinkya Pingle, along with IA Shiva Iyer, FA Sagar Sakhare, FA Amit Temburne, FA Bharti Dhote, FA Shishir Indurkar, SNA Prayas Ambade, Shubham Soni, and Prathamesh Machave, will officiate and monitor the tournament.