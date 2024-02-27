Bende, Landge quality for Boston Marathon

Bende finished overall second in the open category of the full marathon in the Apollo New Delhi Marathon which was held on Sunday.

Ajit’s timing of 2:29:36 got him the second place and also helped him qualify for the prestigious Boston Marathon. Another runner from Nagpur, Bhaskar Landge also qualified for the Boston Marathon in the 40-45 age category with a marathon finish time of 3:08:26.

Both are first male marathon runners who are qualified for the Boston MArathon which was started in 1897, inspired by the success of the first marathon competition in the 1896 Summer Olympics.

The Boston Marathon is the world's oldest annual marathon and ranks as one of the world's best-known road racing events. It is one of six World Marathon Majors. Its course runs from Hopkinton in southern Middlesex County to Copley Square in Boston.

The event attracts 500,000 spectators along the route, making it one of the most viewed sporting event.

Starting with just 15 participants in 1897, the event has grown to an average of about 30,000 registered participants each year.

The Boston Marathon is open to runners 18 or older from any nation, but they must meet certain qualifying standards. To qualify, a runner must first complete a standard marathon course certified by a national governing body affiliated with the World Athletics within a certain period of time before the date of the desired Boston Marathon (usually within approximately 18 months prior).

Both runners are being trained under the guidance of NIS coach Dr Sunil Kapgate at Jai Athletics Club. Mitesh Rambhia of Adventures and You was also present at the press conference.