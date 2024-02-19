Bhankheda record 2-0 victory

Bhankheda were leading by 1-0 in the first half. Chetan Ekontwar put them ahead in the 16th minute. After a change of ends, Gaurav Rangari netted second goal. Aai Foundation players tried their best to reduce the deficit but in vain. In another match, Nagpur City Police defeated Mominpura 4-2. For Nagpur City Police, Azhar Sheikh struck twice in the 55h and 71st minutes. Tyaeen too netted two goals in 65th and 80th minutes For Mominpura, Ehtesham Ansari ( 68th min) and Sahrique Qureshi (78th min) scored one goal each.

In the first division tournament, Ekka Sporting defeated Hot Ice FC 2-0. Sharique (25th min) and Afzal (60th min) were the goal scorers for Ekka Sporting. In another match, Friends Sports Club and Al Muslamin played out a goalless draw.