Bharat Rangers off to a flying start

Some spirited bowling from pacers Shubham Kapse (3/ 21) and Nachiket Bhute (3/32) helped Rangers dismiss Master Blasters for 108. Earlier Bharat Rangers batting first after put into bat scored lost both openers early but some skillful batting down the middle from Danish Malewar (29). Neil Athlety (23) Updesh Rajput ( 22) and strokeful innings from Malhar Dosi (24) helped their side reach fighting total of 131 all out on slow wicket. Master Blaster bowlers Praful Hinge ( 2/20) combined with S Deshmukh (2/22). Ananmay Jaiswal (2/23) and R Sanjay (2/22) some bowling skills

However, in reply Master Blaster's batting crumbled against some tight bowling spell from Bharat Rrangers pacers. They were struggling at 60 for six at one stage half way. Gaurav arde took the prize scalp of IPL hero Jitesh Sharma (07) to tilt the scale in his team’s favour with an economical spell of 4 tight overs conceding just 12 runs.

Bharat Rangers thus registered their opening win and play their second match on Saturday evening against Pagariya Strikers.