Bharti again shines as Vid record 4th win

At the MGM School of Sports ground in Cuttack, Vidarbha bowled out Pondicherry for just 107 runs in 40.1 overs with their pacers Komal Zanzad (3/26) and Mansi Borikar 3/19) sharing six wickets. Komal has also become the first woman cricketer from Vidarbha to take 100 wickets

Vidarbha lost three early wickets in the chase as Aarohi Bambode (8), Latika Inamdar (13) and Disha Kasat (5), but Fulmali (52, 48b, 4x6, 6x1) and Riddhi (24, 45b, 4x4) guided their team to victory with an unfinished 52-run stand for the fourth wicket off 70 balls. This was Vidarbha’s fourth win in the group league stage. It took their tally to 16 points from 6 matches.

Vidarbha’s last league match is against Gujarat on Jan. 16, 2024.

BRIEF SCORES

Pondicherry 107 all out in 40.1 overs (Sonal 36; Komal Zanzad 3/26, Mansi Borikar 3/19)

Vidarbha 110/3 in 22.5 overs (Bharti Fulmali 52 not out, Riddhi 24 not out)

Result: Vidarbha won by 7 wickets