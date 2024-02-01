Bharti guides CZ to victory

Central Zone restricted South to 216 in the allotted 50 overs before chasing down the target in 47.3 overs. Opener Nuzhat Parween gave Central a bright start with a 75-ball 40. Dayalan Hemlatha (80) and Fulmali added 105 runs for the fourth wicket to set up Central’s second win on the trot.

Central Zone had defeated North East Zone by 8 wickets in their opening match on Tuesday.

BRIEF SCORES

South Zone 216 all out in 50 overs (SA Sajana 85, Arundhati Reddy 55; Poonam Yadav 2/46, Tanuja Kanwar 2/48, Meghna Singh 2/32)

Central Zone 217/4 in 47.3 overs (Nuzhat Parween 40, D Hemlatha 80, Bharti Fulmali 53 n.o.)

Result: Central Zone won by 6 wickets