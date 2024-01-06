Bharti, Vaishnavi shine in Vid's win over Jharkhand

In the low-scoring match, batting first after winning the toss Vidarbha scored 109 all out in 33.1 overs. After top order failure, Bharti Fulmali played a brilliant knock of 54 in 75 balls hitting nine boundaries. Wicketkeeper batter Latika Inamdar (17) and captain Disha Kasat (12) were other scorers. For Jharkhand, Durga Murmu (4 for 24) and Shanti Kumari (3 for 25) were the main wicket takers.

In repy, Jharkhand missed the target by just three runs. They were all out for 106 in 42.4 overs. Vaishnavi Khandkar who was out on duck made amends by taking four wickets for 17 runs. She was well supported by Gargi Wankar and Kanchan Nagwani who got two each. For Jharkhand, Priyanka Luthra top scored with 24.

Brief scores

Vidarbha: 109 all out in 33.1 overs (Bharti Fulmali 54, Latika Inamdar 17, Disha Kasat 12, Durga Murmu 4 for 24) and Shanti Kumari 3 for 25)

Jharkhand: 106 in 42.2 overs (Priyanka Luthra 24, Niharika 18, Rashmi 14, Vaishnavi Khandkar 4 for 17, Gargi Wankar 2 for 23, Kanchan Nagwani 2 for 26).