Bharti's 42 run knock goes in vain

Bharti who has been included in the squad in place of injured Harleen Deoltried to make best use of opportunity but not received much support from other end. Batting first Gujarat scored 126 for nine in 20 overs. Thanks to Bharti who smashed 42 in 36 balls hitting seven boundaries before she was bowled by Shikha Pandey. In reply, Delhi Capitals chased the target losing three wickes in 13.1 overs. If it was not for Bharati Fulmali's 42 , the Giants would have finished with a much lower total.

Bharti who belongs to Amravati has played three matches in WPL and scored 64 runs.