Bhau' s work is inspiring for youngsters'

In this programme, basketball coach Arvind Garud was honored as the best coach and Gajanan Thakre was honored as the best athletics coach.

Datke said, " Bhau Kane was always ready to help many. He was not only the best coach who developed players but also a great teacher. I believe that the new generation will continue his work" Datke also mentioned the bond between Bhau Kane and union Minister Nitin Gadkari on this occasion. Datke recalled that Nitin Gadkari had shown faith in Bhau to develop the city's stadium and Bhau used to express his views clearly in the meeting. Psychiatrist Dr. Shailesh Pangaokar, senior journalist Sunil Chavke, Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal president Dhananjay Kane, Secretary Prashant Jagtap, Chaitanya Sports president Charulata Naigaokar-Behere were present at the programme. Dr. Pangaokar said, "Bhau was ahead of his time. He used to use sports psychology effectively. I was able to learn a lot about sports psychology from him". He expressed his regret that a person with in-depth knowledge of sports psychology is no longer with us. Sunil Chavke reminisced about his brother and expressed his belief that his work would be an inspiration to budding coaches.

Dhananjay Kane expressed his views on the occasion while Charulata Naigaonkar-Behere gave the introduction.Naresh Shelke conducted the programme while Jitendra Ghordadekar proposed the vote of thanks.

There is no alternative to hard work:: Garud

Basketball coach Arvind Garud was presented with an award of Rs 1 lakh and a memento for the best coach. Expressing his views on this occasion, he said, today's players want instant success in a short time. However, success cannot be achieved without hard work. He advised parents to send their sons and daughters to the field for at least an hour. Gajanan Thakre was presented with an award of Rs 21,000 and a memento. On this occasion, he said, " I will try to produce maximum medal-winning athletes from Vidarbha".