Bhavesh, Kartikdas glitter with gold

Kartikdas Katekhaye from Track and Field Club won the gold medal in the 20,000 meters race walk, clocking a time of 2:17:13.98. Mahesh Bankar secured the silver medal with a time of 2:57:08.38.

In the 1500 metres run, Bhavesh Khandar from Track Star Athletics Club clinched the gold medal with a time of 4:02.37. Roshan Mali from Dhule took the silver (4:04.64), and Sangram Rathod from Solapur won the bronze (4:06.48).

Sumedh Kale from Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal earned the bronze medal in long jump with a leap of 6.83 meters. Bhuvaneshwari Masram secured bronze in the 800 meters run with a time of 2:21.56. Rishikesh Londe clocked 10.88 seconds to win bronze in the 100 metres sprint. Pratik Kanhere achieved bronze in the 400 meters run, timing 49.91 seconds.

In the women’s discus throw, Ayesha Naseem from B.K.C.P. Kanhan secured third place with a throw of 29.51 meters.

Pranay Mahule from Nagpur won the bronze medal in the 3000 meters steeplechase, clocking 9:18.38 seconds.