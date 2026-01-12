Bhavyashree in state team for national cross country

Bhavyashri, a player of the Navmaharashtra Krida Mandal and a student of Priyadarshini Engineering College, completed the six-kilometer race in 24 minutes 39.24 seconds. The first six runners in this group have been selected for the National Cross Country Championship to be held in Ranchi on January 24. Bhavyashri is among them. In the state championship, the Nagpur district team also won the team title in the under-20 girls' category. Bhavyashree was also among them. She had earlier represented Maharashtra in the National Cross Country Championship held in Gaya in 2024. She trains under the guidance of Naresh Shelke.