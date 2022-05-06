Bhilgaon pipt Blossom Star in Super Over

After both the teams scored identical 74 runs in eight overs the match was decided via Super Over.

In Super Over, Bhilgaon scored 18 runs in one over. Sonu scored 17 runs from five deliveries.

Blossom XI managed 17 from Rajat Sharma’s over thus losing the match by one run. Sharma was named man of the match.

In other matches, Greener India and Diamond XI recorded contrasting wins over their respective rivals. An all round performance from Yash Tiwari helped Greener India beat Badshah Tigers XI by 12 runs. Middle order batter Tiwari scored 25 runs from nine balls while Ayaz Sheikh (10), Ashish Charke (11) and Naresh Chaudhary (13) contributed well as they posted 74 for seven in eight overs.

Deepak took five wickets for Badshah Tigers XI and Mahesh Bawane took two.

In reply, Badshah Tigers XI were bundled out for 62 with Tiwari and Shahid Sheikh taking three wickets each. Shubham Jha took two. For the losing side, Khalid Khan scored 17 runs. Tiwari was declared man of the match.

In another match, Diamond XI thrashed Pharma XI by eight wickets. Pharma XI were bundled out for a paltry 29 runs in 7.2 overs with Diamond’s Nuresh Nandanwar taking four wickets. Pawan Balpande and Rohan Zade took two each. Sohel Mohammed was the top scorer for Pharma with 10 runs.In reply, Diamond XI achieved the target in 2.3 overs. Sandesh Durugwar scored 19 runs and Gajju Wanjari hit 15.

Other result: Manali Brothers (69-5, Sumit Kothare 24, Shubham Bhongade 23; Rishikesh Nayar 3 wickets) bt Just Cricket (48-8) Rakesh Lehere 10; Ram Sonvane 4 wickets, Rajat Nagrale 3 wickets) by 24 runs.