Bhondekar slams ton in Modern victory

Electing to bat first, Modern Cricket Academy posted 281 from 43.3 overs, thanks to Bhondekar who hit 115 runs. Modern were in all sorts of trouble with 94-4 in the 15th over. However, Bhondekar bailed his side out with a 92- ball 115. His knock was studded with 4 boundaries and six sixes Rakeshkumar Bind (36), Baburao Yadav (22) and Anuj Lohare (24) were the other main scorers for Modern Cricket Academy.

For Nagpur Parsi Gymkhana, Aryan Rajbhar was the most successful bowler with four wickets from 6.3 overs. R a d h a k a n t Goswami and Karan Jaswani took two each. In reply, Nagpur Parsi Gymkhana were bundled out for 172 in 46.4 overs. Yash Raut showed some resistance with his fighting 47 from 45 deliveries while Jaiveer Dhessi added 25. For Modern Cricket Academy, Rahul Singh and Shubham Singh took three wickets each while veteran Baburao Yadav snared two. Lohare and Radheshyam Bishnoi took one wicket each for Nagpur Cricket Academy