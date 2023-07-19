Bhoskar, Harde on DCCI committee

A number of committees were formed consisting of Differently Abled Cricket Officials who had been working for the last many years for the development and promotion of Divyang Cricket in their respective states.

The newly appointed committees and appointed officials will work on finalising a roadmap for the development of Differently Abled cricket in India. A number of Domestic and International Tournaments of the Physically Disabled Wing are also planned to be held in the second half of 2023. Apart from committees and appointments, discussions were also held regarding the 3rd National Physical Disability T-20 Cricket Championship, 2023 scheduled to be held from September 28 to October 8 at Udaipur, Rajasthan. This tournament will witness the participation of 24 Differently Abled Cricket Teams represented by more than 400 Divyang Cricketers. With the participation of such a huge number of cricketers, DCCI will try to record this tournament in the Guinness Book as the World’s Biggest Divyang Cricket Tournament ever held., informs Ravikant Chauhan, General Secretary, Differently Abled Cricket Council Of India

Various committees

Operations Committee: Director Nitendra Singh (Baroda), Avinash Sharma (Delhi) Kalpesh Gaikar (Mumbai) , Gurunam Singh (Gujarat) and GS Raju (Andhra Pradesh), Aftab Alam (Jharkhand)

Media & Press Committee:Mahavir Rawat and Arjun Chaudhary

Zonal Coordinators: South Zone: Madhusudan Naik, West Zone: Girish Shevate, East Zone: Utpal Majumdar, Central Zone: Sanjay Singh Tomar, North Zone: Rajkumar Sunsuna

Tournament Director: Dipen Gandhi

Cricket Talent & Development Director: Chandrabhan Giri

Zonal Committee Convenors: Dhiraj Harde and Abhishek Singh