Bhure creates history, bags bronze in 100 m race

Practicing under the guidance of Ritesh Anand, a student of Vidyabharati College in Selu, Wardha district and a member of the Commonwealth Games bronze-medal relay team, Adarsh clocked 10.81 seconds in the final race to win his first bronze medal in a major event. Adarsh, running through the seventh lane, had a spectacular start. However, at the finish line, Harsh Raut of Ahlyadevi Holkar University, Solapur, who practiced under the guidance of Nilesh Patkar in Thane, beat Adarsh. Adarsh clocked a career best time of 10.88 seconds in the semi-final and 10.78 seconds in the preliminary round.

Adarsh expressed happiness over this success. He said, " Running in a final for the first time, the experience probably took a toll. So I retreated a bit. Otherwise we could have given a time of 10.70 seconds." Now tomorrow, he will compete in the 200m race and before the 100m final race, he participated in the preliminaries of the 4-100m relay race. Nagpur University got fourth position in this. Due to this performance, Adarsh has qualified for the All India Inter University Athletics Championship to be held in Chennai from January 4. Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University Vice Chancellor Dr. Subhash Chaudhary, pro VC Dr Sanjay Dudhe, registrat Dr. Raju Hivse, RTMNU sports director Sharad Suryavanshi, Dr. Aditya Soni, Dr. Jai Kshirsagar and KAne brothers have congratulated the athlete.

Ran with a friend's spikes

Spikes of Adarsh which he used regularly in practice broke. Therefore he borrowed them from a friend for the competition. As the regular spike broke, he ordered a new spike. However, as that spike came to his home address in Selu, he had to run with his friend's spike.