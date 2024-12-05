Bhure, Nageshwari fastest athletes

Bhure completed the men's 100m race in 10.71 seconds in the race which was held on the university's synthetic track on Amravati Road. While Saket College's Vibhaskar Kumar (10.80 seconds) came second and Gondia's S. R. College's Pushpak Uke (10.95 seconds) finished third. Nageshwari, the winner of the girls category, completed the distance in 12.80 seconds. Ritu of NTCPE (13.03 seconds) second and Sanika Mangar of SK Porwal College (13.51 seconds) finished third.

Apart from this international runner Nayan Sarde (15.12 seconds) and Hislop College's Parmesha Nagpure (21.38 seconds) won the men's 110m race. Among men, Saraswati College's Bhavesh Nandakavade (16.80 seconds) finished second and D. B. N. College's Shahnawaz (20.92 seconds) finished third. Among girls, Sanjana Singh of LAD College (22.09 seconds) and Gunja Kumari of GNASSM College (23.22 seconds) secured the second and third positions respectively. . In the women's 400m race, Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education student Arya Kore secured the first position. Arya, who trained at the Khelo India Center of Excellence, completed the race in 59 minutes and 18 seconds. Bhuvaneshwari Masram got the second position.

--