Bhuvaneshwari wins gold in 800m race

Bhuvaneshwari, a student of S. B. City College, accelerated in the last 80 meters and won the gold medal for the first time. She clocked 2. 22.49 seconds. Pallavi Dongarwar of Nagpur University won the silver medal with the timing 2. 22.64 seconds. Pallavi had defeated Bhuvaneshwari in the inter-collegiate competition held last month. This was Pallavi's second individual medal in the competition. She had won the bronze medal in the 400 metres race. In the men's 800 meters race, Pratik Kanhere of Nagpur won the silver medal in 1. 58.47 seconds.

Nagpur University had to settle for a bronze medal in the women's 4-400m relay race. The team, comprising Bhuvaneshwari Masram, Pallavi Dongarwar, Chaitali Borekar and Bhavyashri Mahalle, clocked a time of 4. 11.08 seconds. With this, Bhavyashri Mahalle won her third medal of the competition. She had won a bronze in the 1500m and a silver in the 5000m race.