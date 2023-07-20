Binkar, Malewar shine as Vidarbha pile up 411 for 3

This is Binkar's first double century and second consecutive century in the said tournament. Malewar has smashed the third century of the season.

Vidarbha won the toss and elected to bat first. They made a mockery of rival attack and scored more than 400- runs on the first day itself. After losing openers Neea Athaley (1) and Tushar Suryavanshi (19) for 74 runs, Binkar and Malewar dominated Bihar bowlers and made 337 run partnership for the third wicket. In the process both completed their century knicks. When Binkar was on 217, he was unfortunately ran our by Priym Chaubey. When the first day play was stopped Malewar was going great guns.

Brief scores

Vidarbha (1st innings): 441 for 3 in 90.4 overs (Roht binka 217, Danish Malewr not out 159. Priyam Chaubey and Aditya one wicket each) vs Bihar.