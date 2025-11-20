Bisne, Rutuja triumph in 21 km category
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 20, 2025 22:10 IST2025-11-20T22:10:02+5:302025-11-20T22:10:02+5:30
In the men's category, Bisne clocked 1.12.28 hours to emerge winner. He was followed by Mohit Kore (1.12:48) and ...
In the men's category, Bisne clocked 1.12.28 hours to emerge winner. He was followed by Mohit Kore (1.12:48) and Tejas Bankar (1:13:17).
In the women's section, Madavi clocked 1.31.22 hours to win the race. Nidhi Tarate (1:38:45) and Shraddha Pusadkar (2:02:05) finished second and third respectivley.
The marathon runs were held in the various categories including 5 kms, 10 kms and 21 kms. The race started from MLA hostel, Civil Lines, Nagpur. More than 1450 participants took part in the
event, which is the 3 rd edition in a row. Runners from all across Vidarbha registered for the
marathon. Race Director was Dr Shantanu Sengupta and was supported by Shubham
Mahant and Shrikant Tapase. . One of the important highlight of the event was felicitation of
endurance atheletes of this region of have done Full Ironman, Ironman 70.3 and International
Full marathons. These elite atheletes also guided the fellow runners about fitness, nutrition
and hydration. The dignitaries during prize distribution were Dr Rajasi Sengupta, Rajat
Kapoor, Inu Majumdar, Shyamal and Dr Shantanu Sengupta. Dr Shantanu Sengupta
thanked all those who have helped in the success of the event.
5km, 10 km and 21 km run were timed using RFID Timing Chip. All participants got a
timing chip, timing certificate, dry fit Marathon T.shirt, finishers medal, post race
refreshments, and complete route support.
Top three finishers in men and women were given cash prizes. Age wise winners were
provided with attractive momentoes.Open in app