Bisne, Rutuja triumph in 21 km category

In the men's category, Bisne clocked 1.12.28 hours to emerge winner. He was followed by Mohit Kore (1.12:48) and Tejas Bankar (1:13:17).

In the women's section, Madavi clocked 1.31.22 hours to win the race. Nidhi Tarate (1:38:45) and Shraddha Pusadkar (2:02:05) finished second and third respectivley.

The marathon runs were held in the various categories including 5 kms, 10 kms and 21 kms. The race started from MLA hostel, Civil Lines, Nagpur. More than 1450 participants took part in the

event, which is the 3 rd edition in a row. Runners from all across Vidarbha registered for the

marathon. Race Director was Dr Shantanu Sengupta and was supported by Shubham

Mahant and Shrikant Tapase. . One of the important highlight of the event was felicitation of

endurance atheletes of this region of have done Full Ironman, Ironman 70.3 and International

Full marathons. These elite atheletes also guided the fellow runners about fitness, nutrition

and hydration. The dignitaries during prize distribution were Dr Rajasi Sengupta, Rajat

Kapoor, Inu Majumdar, Shyamal and Dr Shantanu Sengupta. Dr Shantanu Sengupta

thanked all those who have helped in the success of the event.

5km, 10 km and 21 km run were timed using RFID Timing Chip. All participants got a

timing chip, timing certificate, dry fit Marathon T.shirt, finishers medal, post race

refreshments, and complete route support.

Top three finishers in men and women were given cash prizes. Age wise winners were

provided with attractive momentoes.