BKCP, Gurukul Academy dominate
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 8, 2024 08:00 PM2024-05-08T20:00:02+5:302024-05-08T20:00:02+5:30
The 4x100 m, 4x400 m and medley relay events were organised in various age categories. The president of NDAA ...
The 4x100 m, 4x400 m and medley relay events were organised in various age categories.
The president of NDAA Gurudeo Nagrale and secretary Dr Sharad Suryawanshi distributed the prizes to the winners. Member of board of physical education of RTMNU Dr Nitin Jagitwar, sports director of Priydarshini College of Engineering Dr Manoj Badkar, chairman of NDAA Umesh Naidu and others graced the occasion.
NDAA joint secretary Archana Kottewar conducted the proceedings while senior joint secretary Ramchandra Wani made introductory remarks. Ganesh Wani proposed a vote of thanks.
Dr Vivekanand Singh, Anil Bhore, Ganesh Wani, Harsh Singh Sayali Waghmare, Nitin Dhabekar, Iccha Sahare, Mohit Rahate, Pranali Chanode and Varsha Kakde worked hard for the success of event.
Results
Medley mixed relay (1000 m) open: 1. Khelo India Centre, 2. BKCP Kamptee
Medley mixed relay (1000 m) U-18: 1. Khel Foundation, 2 Futur Athletics club.
Medley mixed relay Under-15: 1. Gurukul Academy Umred, 2. BKCP Kamptee
Medley mixed relay (1000 m) U-14: 1. Gurukul Academy, 2. BKCP Kamptee
Medley mixed relay (1000 m) U-12: 1. BKCP Kamptee, 2. Gurukul Academy
4x400 m U-12 girls: 1. BKCP Kamptee, 2. Gurukul Acadmey
4x400 m relay U-12 boys: Guruku Acaddemy ,2. BKCP
4x400 m relay U-14 girls: 1. BKCP. 2. Gurukul Academy
4x400 m relay U-16 boys: 1. BKCP, Gurukul Academy
4x400 m relay U-16 girls: 1. Gurukul Academy, 2. BKCP
4x400 m men's open: 1. Khel Foundation, 2. HTKBC
4x100 m men's open: 1. Khelo Foundation, 2. HTKBC, Hingna
4x100 m relay open women: 1. HTKBC, 2. Gulam Nabi College of Physical Education.Open in app