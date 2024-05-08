BKCP, Gurukul Academy dominate

The 4x100 m, 4x400 m and medley relay events were organised in various age categories.

The president of NDAA Gurudeo Nagrale and secretary Dr Sharad Suryawanshi distributed the prizes to the winners. Member of board of physical education of RTMNU Dr Nitin Jagitwar, sports director of Priydarshini College of Engineering Dr Manoj Badkar, chairman of NDAA Umesh Naidu and others graced the occasion.

NDAA joint secretary Archana Kottewar conducted the proceedings while senior joint secretary Ramchandra Wani made introductory remarks. Ganesh Wani proposed a vote of thanks.

Dr Vivekanand Singh, Anil Bhore, Ganesh Wani, Harsh Singh Sayali Waghmare, Nitin Dhabekar, Iccha Sahare, Mohit Rahate, Pranali Chanode and Varsha Kakde worked hard for the success of event.

Results

Medley mixed relay (1000 m) open: 1. Khelo India Centre, 2. BKCP Kamptee

Medley mixed relay (1000 m) U-18: 1. Khel Foundation, 2 Futur Athletics club.

Medley mixed relay Under-15: 1. Gurukul Academy Umred, 2. BKCP Kamptee

Medley mixed relay (1000 m) U-14: 1. Gurukul Academy, 2. BKCP Kamptee

Medley mixed relay (1000 m) U-12: 1. BKCP Kamptee, 2. Gurukul Academy

4x400 m U-12 girls: 1. BKCP Kamptee, 2. Gurukul Acadmey

4x400 m relay U-12 boys: Guruku Acaddemy ,2. BKCP

4x400 m relay U-14 girls: 1. BKCP. 2. Gurukul Academy

4x400 m relay U-16 boys: 1. BKCP, Gurukul Academy

4x400 m relay U-16 girls: 1. Gurukul Academy, 2. BKCP

4x400 m men's open: 1. Khel Foundation, 2. HTKBC

4x100 m men's open: 1. Khelo Foundation, 2. HTKBC, Hingna

4x100 m relay open women: 1. HTKBC, 2. Gulam Nabi College of Physical Education.