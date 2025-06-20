BOI holds RAMG Customer Outreach Programme

The programme was chaired by Bank of India’s Zonal Manager Jai Narain. Deputy Zonal Manager (DZM) Gyan Ranjan Das, Retail Credit Branch (RBC) Assistant General Manager Harsh Pal, and ECCB Assistant General Manager (AGM) Ashish Sharma were prominently present.

Gyan Ranjan Das delivered the welcome address, highlighting the bank’s operations and reach in Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, and Gadchiroli districts. Sanjana provided insights into the Welcome Offer, Star Asset Back Loan, and Star Energy Saver Loan. Shri Atul Salve presented detailed information on various loan products. Shri Abhay Gudadhe guided agricultural customers, particularly focusing on Gold Loans. Snehal Wankhede elaborated on various deposit schemes and account-related services. A question-and-answer session followed, during which customer feedback was noted, and loan sanction letters were distributed to various customers.