Bowlers fashion Vidarbha' big victory over Nagaland

Nagaland resumed their 1st innings on 81/3 and Chetan Bisht and Nischal extended their fourth wicket partnership to 77 before the latter was dismissed by Nachiket Bhute for 50. The breakthrough opened the floodgates and the Nagaland innings folded for 171 as they lost their remaining wickets for the addition of only 53 runs.

Bhute was the star performer with the ball, claiming 5/34, while Harsh Dubey picked two wickets for 40.

Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar enforced the follow-on and Nagaland batsmen once again struggled against Vidarbha's five-pronged attack. Barring Chetan Bisht, who registered another half-century, no other Nagaland batsman offered much resistance and their second innings folded for 113 in 46.3 overs. Harsh Dubey (4/51), Darshan Nalkande (2/8) and Parth Rekhade (2/34) combined to bring about Nagaland's downfall. Aman Mokhade was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stupendous 183 in the first innings.

Virdarbha's next match is against Jharkhand in Nagpur from October 25-28.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 1st innings: 463 all out in 130.2 overs (Aman Mokhade 183, Dhruv Shorey 64, Yash Rathod 71, Akshay Wadkar 44, Harsh Dubey 37; Jonathan 4/98)

Nagaland 1st innings: 171 all out in 69.3 overs (Nischal 50, Chetan Bisht 52; Nachiket Bhute 5/34, Harsh Dubey 2/40)

Nagaland 2nd innings: (f/o) 113 all out in 46.3 overs (Chetan Bisht 55; Harsh Dubey 4/51, Darshan Nalkande 2/8, Parth Rekhade 2/34)

Result: Vidarbha won by an innings and 179 runs

Points: Vidarbha 6 1 (7); Nagaland 0