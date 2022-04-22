Breaking! Nagpur University to hold 2022 exams in online mode, check details

As per a new notification issued by NU officials Nagpur University RTMNU is going to hold the exam in online mode. The exams were supposed to behold on 25th April in offline mode but the Nagpur university took U-turn and declared exams in an online form.

This decision has given relief to many students, as earlier many expressed their displeasure over offline exams. Many argued that the whole semester was taught in online mode so the exam must be held in online mode only. Under the revised exams format, Nagpur University has said that an option of offline exams is still provided to students.

Nagpur University Exams 2022 will now begin in mid-May, 2022. The final timetable is still yet to announce. For more updates, NU advises students to check its official website.