BSNL All India carrom tourney from tomorrow

Addressing media persons principal general manager, Nagpur Yash Panhekar said along with carrom tournament a cultural event will also take place during this period at Vasantrao Deshpande Sabhagruh.

He said in carrom 148 players from 15 states will participate. Team and individual events will be organised. The tournament will be conducted as per the rules and regulations of BSNL Board. Winner teams will be awarded trophies, medals and certificates. Chief general manager of Maharashtra circle Rohit Sharma will inaugurate the tournament at 10 a.m. Yash Panhekar will preside over the function. Chief general manager of core network (west) Prashant Patil will be the guest of honour.

He said the BSNL is recruiting outstanding young sports persons by direct recruitment through open market. Every year All India BSNL Tournaments are organised in 16 games.

GM of Bharat Net NB Naktode, cultural secretary N P Chaple and others were also present at the press conference.

Maharashtra teams

Men's: Shoaib Anees (Nagpur), Nilesh Narayane, IM Sheikh, Suresh Ligade, RR Tipale and Arun Mane.

Women's:Suchitra Bhaisare, Upasana Saxena and Varsha Chawla (all from Nagpur), Nitu Bhakar, Sneha Bhonsale and Vishakha KAsbe.

\